AllThings Healing Weekender - Northampton has never seen the likes of this event!

A wonderful weekend of Healing, Talks, Workshops, Music & Cake Tickets include access to Talks Workshops & some therapies, Parking and Camping if you have a camping ticket. Some therapies and healings will have an extra charge on them Kicks off at Midday Friday 14th July

DJ mother & Healer Libby Lawes has moved off grid in Northants, due to losing her home job and lifestyle to Covid. Libby has spent the last 12 years working the festival scene in the SW UK as a healer & DJ. Libby has collected all her wonderful festivals friends to come together to create AllThings Healing Weekender on July 14-16 2023.

Libby has opened up her off grid site for this one time event with healers shamens and alternative therapists to offer a weekend of camping talks therapies music poetry and cake for the amazing price of £65. Early bird tickets of £45 are available until 15th May. Day tickets are available at £30. Tickets include parking and camping/campers

Shamanka AngelHeart Opening the Ceremony but also opening up as a workshop onHow To Open a CeremonyChantelle Knight ADHD Coach and TikTok PIP LadyLaura Keene Neuro Diverse NutritionJulie Dhyana Huggins Psychotherapy of NatureGina Dallison Surviving & Thriving MSNoel Squibb Wonderful & MagicalCaroline Wright Menopause-what to expect and how to copeMark Haines Emotional HealingTim Wilson GardeningDean Oliver Canna HealingGenevieve Anais Breathwork & MassageLouise & Gazillion Sacred GeometryInspecktor Veg Healthy from the InsideLouise LifeBeing Readings and WorkshopsDean Humphreys Foraging WalksKarl FreerWood Wood CraftRachel Dennis Neals YardYoga MandyMichael Blowman Common LawGail Davidson Grief Healing

Some therapies will be an extra charge.

There will also be a party on the Saturday night to dance to some incredible DJsLicense pending this could be a silent disco.

There will be crystal bowl sound journeys and an opportunity to learn new things about yourself and the world we live in and alternatives to the current society which is crumbling.