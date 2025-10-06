All your Christmas shopping under one roof at Northampton Vegan Christmas Festival

The Northampton Vegan Christmas Festival from Vegan Events UK is coming to the University of Northampton on Sunday 7th December.

With over 60 fantastic stalls, the festival will provide a one stop shopping experience where you can get all your Christmas shopping under one roof. Plus there are world food caterers, local charities and organisations, exciting cookery demos, inspirational talks and interactive workshops running throughout the day from 10.30am to 4:00pm. And, as entry is free for under-16s, it is ideal for families.

Northampton Vegan Christmas Festival will feature 60 vegan stalls including vegan Christmas gifts, festive vegan treats, Christmas puddings and cakes, cruelty-free beauty gift sets, winter fashion and accessories, vegan chocolate selection boxes and much more! This extravaganza will provide the ultimate inspiration for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, those thinking about going vegan or wanting to include more vegan products in their diet – everyone is welcome.

Festival organiser and founder of Vegan Events UK, Victoria Bryceson says, “I am pleased to be bringing our vegan festival to Northampton for the first time this December. Since 2017, we've been bringing the best of vegan living to communities across the UK. Our Vegan Christmas festivals provide people with an ultimate Christmas shopping experience where many vegan products and services can be found in one place. You can support small family-run businesses, and see just how delicious, accessible, and varied vegan living can be."

Vegan Christmas Gifts

Local charities and organisations include Northamptonshire Badger Group, the Wildlife Trust Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northampton and The Woodland Trust.

Northamptonshire Badger Group is actively involved in all aspects of badger welfare across the county – rescuing, sett recording, education, welfare and advocacy. Members are essential to its important work and it is actively seeking new members and volunteers, as well as donations towards ensuring that badgers continue to thrive in Northamptonshire.

The Wildlife Trust Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire aims to create a wilder future by protecting and restoring wildlife and wild places across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire, for the benefit of both wildlife and people. Find out how you can support its work including becoming a member.

The Woodland Trust, based in Grantham, is the UK's largest woodland conservation charity. It protects woods and trees, preventing the loss of irreplaceable habitat; restores damaged ancient woods, irreplaceable ecosystems so nature and people can thrive; creates quality native woods and plants native trees to benefit nature, climate and people; and cares for over 1,000 woods, keeping them open for people to explore and enjoy.

Vegan Christmas biscuits

And there are informative talks and workshops too, including Understanding Your Protein Needs as a Vegan: Separating Fact from Fiction with Chibuikem Osuchukwu and The Secrets to a Healthy Vegan Lifestyle with Charles Roswess.

Featured stalls include Miracle’s Mission which is a non-profit animal welfare charity that works with sick, injured and disabled animals worldwide. Its mission is to provide a place of safety for animals in danger, to educate on the needs of neutering both pets and strays and to neuter stray dogs and cats to prevent the birth of more animals onto the streets. It also rehabilitates and re-homes dogs in need, often with disabilities, in the UK.

Northampton Vegan Christmas Festival takes place on Sunday 7th December 2025 from 10.30am to 4.00pm at Sports Dome, University of Northampton, 2 University Drive, Northampton, NN1 5PN. Standard entry to the Festival is £5 (under 16’s free) or £15 for VIP tickets to include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers. Advance festival tickets are available from https://www.veganeventsuk.co.uk/buy-tickets/. Standard tickets are also available on the door.

For more information, visit the website www.veganeventsuk.co.uk. Follow the Vegan Events UK social media Facebook and Instagram pages to get updates on news and promotions.