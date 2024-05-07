All welcome at Northampton Sailing Club open day
It’s a great family day out for anyone interested in water sports so they can find out what the club has to offer.
Northampton Sailing Club offers dinghy racing, casual sailing, windsurfing, paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing and wing-foiling for people of all ages. It is an RYA (Royal Yachting Association) approved training centre, offering courses in windsurfing, sailing and powerboating.
At the open day there will be free short taster sessions, sailing demonstrations, boat displays and the opportunity to find out more about all the activities at the club. Entry and car parking is free, there will be plenty of fun activities for all the family and the bar and galley will be open for refreshments. There is no need to book in advance and the last bookings for taster sessions is at 3.30pm – bring a change of clothes and some suitable water shoes.
Please note that all activities will be subject to the weather conditions on the day.
Northampton Sailing Club is a family-friendly club and members range from absolute beginners to World Champions. Pitsford Reservoir is a large, 600 acre reservoir with outstanding views. You can sail every day from dawn to dusk, with racing organised all year round on Sundays and on Thursday evenings from April to September.
For more information check out the website: www.northamptonsailingclub.org