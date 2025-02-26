All aboard for a Spectacular, Spellbinding & Suspenseful Whodunit on the Rails!

Murder on the Orient Express stands out as one of Agatha Christie's finest works, featuring an excellently brilliant twist that ranks right there at the top. This week the production comes to Milton Keynes Theatre and plays until Saturday 29th February – It’s too good to miss!

This captivating new production is filled with suspense and intricately woven clues, providing a wonderfully exhilarating experience that keeps you hooked right up to the final moment.

The story begins in Istanbul, where an empty stage sets a suspenseful and almost ominous scene, enhanced by atmospheric lighting and echoes of a past event that lays the groundwork for the unfolding narrative. We are then whisked aboard the magnificent Orient Express, which comes to an abrupt halt when an avalanche stops it in its tracks. Inside one of the compartments, an American tycoon is found dead, stabbed eight times, with the door locked from the inside. Trapped in the snow with a killer still on board, Hercule Poirot, the world’s most famous detective is tasked with solving the mystery before the train reaches its final destination.

There was much to love about this show. Set in the 1930s the eye was instantly delighted with lavish costumes and opulent settings immersing us in the period beautifully.

The Orient Express

The train was a stunning feat of engineering. Transforming seamlessly before our eyes, we were taken through the intricately designed interiors of the train compartments, lengthy corridors, and the grandeur of the high-class restaurant. The attention to detail was remarkable, from the exquisite inlaid woodwork to the beautifully crafted furniture and carriage doors.

I particularly enjoyed the projections used throughout the performance. They, along with the wonderfully created soundscape and excellent lighting, significantly enhanced the atmosphere and storytelling. Together, they created the sense of the ongoing train journey, its isolation once stranded and the severity of the weather and the biting cold wind, which, at times, made me shiver in my seat. Overall, it was quite an immersive experience!

Overall, this was a well-crafted adaptation that struck a perfect balance between highly dramatic moments of tension and humour. Some moments were delightfully over the top, but they worked well within the larger-than-life characters that beautifully complemented Poirot. It was an evening filled with enjoyment and excitement, and I highly recommend it to fellow Agatha Christie enthusiasts!

