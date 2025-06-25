Alistair Williams and Tania Edwards on tour

5 September 2025 @ 8:00 pm - 9:40 pm

After a series of acclaimed sold-out London shows, British Comedian of the Year Alistair Williams and award-winning stand-up Tania Edwards are ON TOUR.

This is fast, smart, gag packed, unapologetic comedy from two razor sharp comics at the top of their game.

Alistair’s urgent energy and compelling confidence make him stand out… a punchy set tore the roof of the gig so conclusively he seemed impossible to beat from the moment he stepped on stage.” Chortle

Alistair Williams and Tania Edwards ON TOUR

outrageous humour… Tania Edwards has mastered her craft” ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ Ed Fest Mag

brilliantly dark jokes” ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ Voice

sharp and savage wit” ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ The Sunday Post

⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ BBC Arts Desk

AGE RESTRICTION : 16+

