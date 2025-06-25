Alistair Williams and Tania Edwards on tour
After a series of acclaimed sold-out London shows, British Comedian of the Year Alistair Williams and award-winning stand-up Tania Edwards are ON TOUR.
This is fast, smart, gag packed, unapologetic comedy from two razor sharp comics at the top of their game.
“Alistair’s urgent energy and compelling confidence make him stand out… a punchy set tore the roof of the gig so conclusively he seemed impossible to beat from the moment he stepped on stage.” Chortle
“outrageous humour… Tania Edwards has mastered her craft” ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ Ed Fest Mag
“brilliantly dark jokes” ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ Voice
“sharp and savage wit” ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ The Sunday Post
⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ BBC Arts Desk
AGE RESTRICTION : 16+