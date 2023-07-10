News you can trust since 1931
Alice in Wonderland – Adult Panto 23rd February 2024 7:30 pm The Old Savoy in Northampton

Adult Panto returns to The Old Savoy Home Of The Deco Theatre!
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read

Join Adult Panto Tour for their 5th anniversary show in a Brand New adventure down the rabbit hole to Wonderland!

Starring Bailey J Mills, Sophia Stardust and Lucy Fernandes – further star casting to be announced!

Get ready meet an abundance of wacky and wonderful characters as you’ve never seen them before in a naughty tale full of camp and filthy fun!

Alice In WonderlandAlice In Wonderland
Alice In Wonderland
Featuring beautiful scenery, sparkling costumes and all the usual jokes, comedy and camp songs you’d expect… we’re all mad here after all!

Grab your tickets and don’t be late for this year important date – or it’ll be ‘off with your head!’

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/alice-in-wonderland-adult-panto/Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

VIP meet and Greet tickets available from £44.50General admission tickets available from £29.50

