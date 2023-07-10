Alice in Wonderland – Adult Panto 23rd February 2024 7:30 pm The Old Savoy in Northampton

Join Adult Panto Tour for their 5th anniversary show in a Brand New adventure down the rabbit hole to Wonderland!

Starring Bailey J Mills, Sophia Stardust and Lucy Fernandes – further star casting to be announced!

Get ready meet an abundance of wacky and wonderful characters as you’ve never seen them before in a naughty tale full of camp and filthy fun!

Alice In Wonderland

Featuring beautiful scenery, sparkling costumes and all the usual jokes, comedy and camp songs you’d expect… we’re all mad here after all!

Grab your tickets and don’t be late for this year important date – or it’ll be ‘off with your head!’

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/alice-in-wonderland-adult-panto/Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

