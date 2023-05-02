Alarum Productions looks for performers as they take Northamptonshire community project to next stage

Alarum Productions are looking for performers for their October community theatre production, based on the events of the Braunston Boatmen’s strike in 1923, and they would love lots of local people to be involved. Their drama workshops will build skills and confidence and they start at the beginning of June. You can find out more by getting in touch with Alarum Productions. Alarum Productions are a small-scale touring theatre usually found on the canals of the Midlands but for 2023 they have found a home in Braunston. Funded by the Arts Council England they are working with the local community to uncover real stories from the last 100 years and turning them into a play which will be performed in October. Kate Saffin, Artistic Director, says ‘’You don’t have to live in Braunston to take part, we are looking for people from Daventry, Rugby and surrounding villages. Everyone is welcome and no experience is necessary, just a desire to take part in a performance.’’ If you are interested in getting involved, please get in touch, with Alarum Productions – contact details below. The drama workshops will be led by professional theatre director Andy Routledge who is based in Northampton and has worked on Royal and Derngate shows such as 60 Miles by Road or Rail and directs their Young People’s Company. Workshops will run on Mondays from June 5th to 10th July all at 7pm. There will be a final daytime workshop on Sunday 16th July. Rehearsals for the October production will start at the end of August.