Alarum Productions looks for performers as they take Northamptonshire community project to next stage
All hands on deck as Alarum Productions takes their Braunston community project to the next stage.
Alarum Productions are looking for performers for their October community theatre production, based on the events of the Braunston Boatmen’s strike in 1923, and they would love lots of local people to be involved. Their drama workshops will build skills and confidence and they start at the beginning of June. You can find out more by getting in touch with Alarum Productions. Alarum Productions are a small-scale touring theatre usually found on the canals of the Midlands but for 2023 they have found a home in Braunston. Funded by the Arts Council England they are working with the local community to uncover real stories from the last 100 years and turning them into a play which will be performed in October. Kate Saffin, Artistic Director, says ‘’You don’t have to live in Braunston to take part, we are looking for people from Daventry, Rugby and surrounding villages. Everyone is welcome and no experience is necessary, just a desire to take part in a performance.’’ If you are interested in getting involved, please get in touch, with Alarum Productions – contact details below. The drama workshops will be led by professional theatre director Andy Routledge who is based in Northampton and has worked on Royal and Derngate shows such as 60 Miles by Road or Rail and directs their Young People’s Company. Workshops will run on Mondays from June 5th to 10th July all at 7pm. There will be a final daytime workshop on Sunday 16th July. Rehearsals for the October production will start at the end of August.
Kate says ‘’You can come to drama workshops just for fun and then take part in the October production if you want too. They are all free, we are just asking people to book so we know we is going to turn up in Braunston Village Hall at the first one!’’ You can find the drama workshops on Eventbrite, listed under Alarum Productions, or get in touch with Alarum.
If you want to find out more Kate is happy for you to call her on 07976 818959 or email the company on [email protected] Or you can go to an introductory session in Braunston Village Hall on Monday 8th or Tuesday 9th May. Just email to book in.
If being on stage isn’t your thing, Alarum Productions are not just looking for actors, the October performance will need volunteers for front of house, backstage crew and costume crew. If you’re able to keep an even keel when under pressure, you could just be the type of person they’re looking for.