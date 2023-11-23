Alan Carr to appear as the Magic Mirror in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Royal & Derngate

Northampton’s Royal & Derngate have revealed that comedian Alan Carr will be appearing as the Magic Mirror in this year’s Christmas pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Britain’s most treasured comedians, Alan Carr will appear on screen in the theatre’s pantomime as the Magic Mirror, in a pre-recorded video. The popular comedian and broadcaster grew up in Northampton, where his father Graham was manager of Northampton Town Football Club. His semi-autobiographical sitcom Changing Ends, about his childhood in the town, aired on ITVX earlier this year.

Alan’s video appearance in the pantomime is in aid of Neuroblastoma UK, a charity of which Alan is a proud patron. More information about Neuroblastoma UK can be found on their website www.neuroblastoma.org.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of Royal & Derngate’s spectacular Christmas pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, is headed up by TV presenter, actor and Strictly winner Ore Oduba as Prince Charming and actress and soap star Wendi Peters as the Wicked Queen, with the hilarious Bob Golding returning as Dame.

Alan Carr as the Magic Mirror

Ore Oduba won the nation’s hearts when he was crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion in 2016. As well as hosting flagship TV shows such as This Morning and The One Show. His musical theatre career has included roles in Grease, Curtains the Musical and the recent tour and West End production of The Rocky Horror Show.

Stage and screen actress Wendi Peters is best known for her long-running role as Cilla Battersby Brown in Coronation Street. Extensive stage credits include Big! The Musical and White Christmas.

Nurse Nellie will be played by top Pantomime Dame Bob Golding, who returns to the Northampton stage after winning the hearts of local audiences for the last two Christmases. Taking the role of Herman the Henchman will be Marc Pickering, direct from the West End, who Northampton audiences may fondly remember as the Scarecrow in Royal & Derngate’s production of The Wizard of Oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast also includes Lauren Lane as Snow White, Joey Wilby as Muddles and The Seven Dwarfs, comprising Dean Whatton, George Coppen, Liam Roche, Jack Hilton, Kain Francis, Ali Sarebani and Paddy Holden. The show also features a community ensemble drawn from Royal & Derngate’s Youth Theatre and Young Company.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Royal & Derngate

Building on the success of last year’s smash hit Jack and the Beanstalk, Royal & Derngate are excited to be continuing their partnership with award-winning pantomime producers Evolution Productions. Written by Paul Hendy and directed by Emily Wood, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs promises to be magical, top quality entertainment with lavish sets, hilarious jokes and fun for all the family.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will run from Friday 8 to Sunday 31 December 2023. Tickets are priced from £12*. For more information and to book, go to www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call Box Office on 01604 624811.