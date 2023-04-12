Al Murray and Milton Jones headline The cinch Stadium at Northampton Saints

Al Murray and Milton Jones are stepping onto the hallowed turf at the Gardens? You’re having a laugh! Sounds farcical, but we can confirm that on Friday 9th June 2023 both Al Murray and Milton Jones will be stepping out at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens to entertain a 2000-strong crowd.

However they needn’t worry about getting too badly bruised, as they’ll be swapping gumshields for microphones as they top and tail a superb night of comedy. cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens have joined forces with local promoters The Comedy Cow and The Comedy Crate, to form a ‘dream team’ that is outstanding in their field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the event are now on general sale HERE, starting from just £20* per person.

Tickets selling fast, get yours now.

Headliner Al Murray rose to fame under the guise of ‘The Pub Landlord’ and is one of the most successful British comedians in a career spanning the last 30 years. Known for his unique brand of hard-edged social and political satire, alongside his extraordinary ability to work a crowd, Murray pulls no punches as he tackles a range of topics with always hilarious results.

Opening the night is Milton Jones, a specialist in one liners, with a quirky, off-the-wall persona which you can’t help but fall in love with. A regular on Mock the Week and Radio 4, Jones’ razor sharp wordplay and quickfire puns have won him an army of fans over the last 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completing the lineup are Laura Smyth and Lou Conran (MC). You may recognise Smyth from the most recent series of Live at The Apollo. Meanwhile, Conran has been honing her skills doing TV warmup for a host of shows, where she has gained a reputation as one of the best in the business.

Comedy Night with Al Murray & Milton JonesDate: Friday 9 June 2023Time: Doors open 6.30pm, Show starts 8pmVenue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s GardensTickets: Available from £20* per person

Tickets for the event are on sale NOW from just £20* per person – visit www.franklinsgardens.co.uk/comedynight to secure your seat.

Accessible seating is available, please contact [email protected] to enquire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad