Aisha Khan & the Rajahs wing their way to the Concorde Club

Eastleigh’s iconic Jazz club, the Concorde is hosting a performance from London’s undisputed Queen of Rhythm & Blues Aisha Khan with her stellar band The Rajahs.

Appearing for the first time at this historic venue on Sunday the 2nd of November, The band have a lineage of musical excellence spanning three decades or more but still come to the party with raw power and an outstanding catalogue of original music as well as carefully chosen classics that are a masterclass in mid century American popular music.

With sell out shows everywhere from Ronnie Scott’s to headline shows at some of the best Roots music festivals in the UK and Europe, the band are on fire. According to Vintage Rock magazine: “...Khan commands the stage with a combination of sheer charisma and a manic intensity worthy of Doctor Feelgood’s Lee Brilleaux when the spirit moves her.”

Her first album, Aishaddiction (El Toro records) featured 13 exceptional self-penned tracks ranging from Rhythm & Blues and Rock & Roll to Country and Calypso.

The second highly acclaimed release, The Magnificent Twelve on Folc Records was an ambitious undertaking; an album of duets with some of the best contemporary Roots music performers in the UK and US.

This incredible album comprised of mostly original songs duetting with, amongst others, Ray Gelato, Big Sandy, Big Joe Louis, Paul-Ronney Angel and many more.Earlier this year they released their third studio album Seven Shades of Blue, also on Folc, followed by a tour of the UK and Spain.

With three studio albums under their Bluesy belts and further exciting projects in the pipeline, Aisha Khan & the Rajahs will be delivering non-stop R&B adrenaline.

The Concorde Club offers options for dinner as well as hotel deals for those wanting to make a real occasion of the evening.