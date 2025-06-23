Agenda set for an impactful Sustainability Summit next week

Those leading the charge on sustainable business practices are set to gather at the University of Northampton next week for an exciting line-up of speakers and panel discussions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-day summit kicks-off on Monday 30 June with opening remarks from Northamptonshire Lord Lieutenant James Saunders Watson followed by the first keynote speech from Stephane Bazire, Head of Business Sustainability at Silverstone Circuit,

Stephane will set the scene for the summit in his presentation, discussing ‘The State of Sustainable Business Today.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second keynote, Simon Derrick, Head of Sustainability at Blueskies Ltd, will set out the ‘Win-Win case for Adopting Sustainability Strategies’ and will also explore ‘How to Strategise Towards Achieving Sustainability Targets.’

A scene from the 2024 Sustainability Summit.

Blue Skies is the supplier of fresh-cut prepared fruit with a unique business model that aims to provide positive social impacts on the communities around the world where the fruit grows, is harvested and prepared, and subsequently transported to the European markets.

Simon said: “I'm excited to be speaking at the summit to share practical ideas on how sustainability can drive real business value, and to help attendees explore how collective action can build resilience and deliver meaningful impact.”

On day two, Prince Caesar, CEO of BAK UP CIC will talk about ‘Reducing Inequalities in Northamptonshire through an Innovative Voucher Scheme.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAK UP’s main goal is to empower and uplift underserved and marginalised communities by addressing the root causes of social and health inequalities.

A scene from the 2024 Sustainability Summit.

Prince said: 'I'm truly honoured and excited to speak at the University of Northampton’s annual Sustainability Summit.

“This event is a powerful platform to exchange bold ideas, challenge the status quo, and spark innovative solutions for a more equitable and sustainable future.

“Delegates can expect to leave not only inspired, but equipped with fresh insights, actionable strategies, and new partnerships to drive meaningful change in their communities and industries.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other highlights of the summit include panel discussions on how businesses drive real change by translating strategies into action and the importance of communicating your sustainability strategy to internal and external Stakeholders.

To attend, please register via the Summit webpage which also includes the full programme.