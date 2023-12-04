Agatha Christie’s iconic thriller The Mousetrap comes to Northampton in February

The Mousetrap, the longest running play in the world, will take to the stage at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate for a week in February.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of its 70th Anniversary tour, the genre-defining murder mystery from Agatha Christie, the world’s best-selling novelist of all time, is visiting over 70 venues across the country, including all cities in which it originally played 70 years ago, plus many more. The production comes to Royal & Derngate from Monday 12 to Saturday 17 February.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of the iconic murder-mystery on tour includes Todd Carty (EastEnders, Grange Hill, Dancing on Ice) as Major Metcalf and Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses, EastEnders) as Mrs Boyle.

The cast of The Mousetrap

The world famous production premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 and toured the UK before opening in the West End where it continues its record-breaking engagement at the St Martin’s Theatre, 70 years on, having been performed there over 28,500 times, selling over 10 million tickets.

The Mousetrap is produced by Adam Spiegel Productions and directed by Ian Talbot OBE.

The Mousetrap will be enthralling audiences in the Derngate auditorium from Monday 12 to Saturday 17 February at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets – priced from £17* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.