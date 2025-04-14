Adventure awaits: Sykes reveals new budget friendly breaks

Sykes Holiday Cottages has partnered with Meadow Bay Villages to offer 80 new bronze, silver and gold-standard caravans.

To help families find their ideal budget friendly break this year, Sykes Holiday Cottages has partnered with Meadow Bay Villages to offer 80 new bronze, silver and gold-standard caravans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the partnership including Hayling Island on the Hampshire coast and Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire, holidaymakers can enjoy quality time with loved ones while making the most of the on-site amenities.

From indoor and outdoor swimming pools to dedicated play areas and scenic walks over acres of countryside, each park promises fun and lasting memories for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book a family-focused staycation, visit www.sykescottages.co.uk, call 01244 617 683, or download the Sykes Holiday Cottages app.

Hayling Island - Hampshire

Located on the stunning Hampshire coast, this award-winning park is packed with exciting activities.

From splashing around in the outdoor lido and heated indoor pool to exploring picturesque nature trails, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The sandy beaches of Hayling and Eastney can also be found nearby, where holidaymakers can try their hand at water sports or find the perfect summer souvenir.

Wavecrest – Gold Standard

Sleeps: Eight

Price: Seven nights from £583

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sand and Splash – Silver Standard

Sleeps: Eight

Price: Seven nights from £459

Tide’s Reach – Bronze Standard

Sleeps: Eight

Price: Seven nights from £370

Billing Aquadrome – Cogenhoe, Northampton

Located on the outskirts of Northampton, this sprawling 235-acre park is a haven for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children will love the splash pool, adventure playground, and brand-new water park, while adults can unwind by the peaceful fishing lakes or enjoy a meal at one of the on-site restaurants.

The park also offers fitness classes for those looking to stay active during their break.

Waterslide Way – Gold Standard

Sleeps: Eight

Price: Seven nights from £588

The Splash Pad – Silver Standard

Sleeps: Eight

Price: Seven nights from £463

Duckling Den – Bronze Standard

Sleeps: Eight

Price: Seven nights from £373