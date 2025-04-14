Adventure awaits: Sykes reveals new budget friendly breaks
With the partnership including Hayling Island on the Hampshire coast and Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire, holidaymakers can enjoy quality time with loved ones while making the most of the on-site amenities.
From indoor and outdoor swimming pools to dedicated play areas and scenic walks over acres of countryside, each park promises fun and lasting memories for all ages.
Hayling Island - Hampshire
Located on the stunning Hampshire coast, this award-winning park is packed with exciting activities.
From splashing around in the outdoor lido and heated indoor pool to exploring picturesque nature trails, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
The sandy beaches of Hayling and Eastney can also be found nearby, where holidaymakers can try their hand at water sports or find the perfect summer souvenir.
Wavecrest – Gold Standard
Sleeps: Eight
Price: Seven nights from £583
Sand and Splash – Silver Standard
Sleeps: Eight
Price: Seven nights from £459
URL: www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Hampshire-Hayling-Island/Sand-and-Splash-Hayling-Island-1169545.html
Tide’s Reach – Bronze Standard
Sleeps: Eight
Price: Seven nights from £370
URL: www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Hampshire-Hayling-Island/Tides-Reach-Hayling-Island-1169542.html
Billing Aquadrome – Cogenhoe, Northampton
Located on the outskirts of Northampton, this sprawling 235-acre park is a haven for families.
Children will love the splash pool, adventure playground, and brand-new water park, while adults can unwind by the peaceful fishing lakes or enjoy a meal at one of the on-site restaurants.
The park also offers fitness classes for those looking to stay active during their break.
Waterslide Way – Gold Standard
Sleeps: Eight
Price: Seven nights from £588
URL: www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Cotswolds-Cambridgeshire-Billing-Aquadrome/Waterslide-Way-Billing-Aquadrome-1169552.html
The Splash Pad – Silver Standard
Sleeps: Eight
Price: Seven nights from £463
URL: www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Cotswolds-Cambridgeshire-Billing-Aquadrome/The-Splash-Pad-Billing-Aquadrome-1169551.html
Duckling Den – Bronze Standard
Sleeps: Eight
Price: Seven nights from £373