Ad Infinitum bring their powerful physical theatre show Last Rites to Northampton

A physical and non-verbal storytelling show celebrating the transformative power of grief and parenthood, Last Rites comes to Royal & Derngate on Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 January.

Combining striking physical storytelling with dynamic projection and a soundtrack that can be felt and heard, Last Rites is a non-verbal solo show told through a Deaf man’s perspective, exploring the poignant story of a complex relationship cut short.

Co-devised by Scottish-Singaporean theatre-maker and Deaf artist Ramesh Meyyappan and Co-Artistic Director of Ad Infinitum George Mann, the show follows Arjun who has to travel from the UK to India to perform his father’s funeral rights. But how can he perform an ancient Hindu practice that was never passed on? In life, his father refused to learn sign language, but in death Arjun needs to find a way to say goodbye. Diving into memory sequences examining the impact of this decision on his own upbringing, Arjun also grapples with the challenge of being a dad himself.

Created in response to Meyyappan and Mann’s recollection of losing their fathers, and their own lived experiences of becoming fathers, the show celebrates the transformative power of grief and parenthood.

Ramesh Meyyappan performs as intergenerational characters throughout the performance, supported by projection, bass-heavy sound design and physical storytelling to create a piece that includes some BSL with creative captions and is accessible to deaf, Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing audiences. This intimate, final ceremony brings to life a rich tapestry of shared memories and a complex relationship cut short by death.

A Glasgow-based Singaporean, Ramesh Meyyappan is a theatre maker and Deaf artist who develops performances using an eclectic mix of visual and physical theatre styles. Over the years, his solo performances and collaborations have toured nationally and internationally (over 20 countries) to much critical acclaim. In 2024 his groundbreaking new show Love Beyond won the Leading Light: Best Scottish Production award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Scottish Theatre Awards.

Co-Artistic Director of Ad Infinitum, George Mann has devised, directed, written and performed for the company for over 18 years. Credits include Odyssey, winner of ‘The Stage Best Solo Performer Award’; Translunar Paradise, winner of nine awards, and Beautiful Evil Things, one of The Guardian’s ‘Best Theatre of 2022’: all shows have toured nationally and internationally for years.

Ad Infinitum is a Bristol-based acclaimed theatre company with international awards from countries including UK, Spain, Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina. They work with artists, activists and communities to create transformative theatre, revolutionise audiences and change the world.

Tickets to see Last Rites at Royal & Derngate can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/last-rites or by calling 01604 624811. The performance is 65 minutes long and is suitable for ages 14 and upwards.