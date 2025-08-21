Actor John Thomson and CBeebies star George Webster to lead the cast of Royal & Derngate’s panto The All New Adventures of Peter Pan

The cast of The All New Adventures of Peter Pan at Royal & Derngate

Actor, writer and comedian John Thomson and CBeebies presenter George Webster will head up the cast for this year’s spectacular Christmas pantomime The All New Adventures of Peter Pan at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate.

Award-winning actor, writer, comedian and presenter John Thomson will take the role of Captain Hook. Perhaps best known for the ITV series Cold Feet, John has been at the forefront of British television, film and theatre for over three decades. Having started his career voicing puppets on Spitting Image, he won the Perrier Award with Steve Coogan in 1992 and has starred in many TV shows including Men Behaving Badly, Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and The Fast Show.

CBeebies star George Webster will be joining the pirate crew as Starkey. Winner of Best Presenter at BAFTA’s Children’s Awards in 2022, George is also an actor, writer and dancer (competing in in the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special), and an ambassador for people with Down’s Syndrome.

Following his appearance as Ugly Sister Aldianna in 2024’s Cinderella, seasoned pantomime performer Gordon Cooper returns to co-direct and play the part of the Dame Dolly.

Also joining the cast are Simone Robinson (currently touring with The Lightning Thief – The Percy Jackson Musical) as Wendy Darling, Oliver Scott as Smee, Northampton local David Breeds as Peter Pan, and Millie Davies as Elizabeth Darling.

Building on the success of last year’s smash hit Cinderella, which won for Best Choreography in the UK Pantomime Awards, Royal & Derngate are pleased to be continuing their ongoing partnership with pantomime producers Evolution Productions. A family business, run by husband and wife Paul Hendy and Emily Wood, Evolution are delighted to have won ‘Pantomime of the Year’ at the UK Pantomime Awards in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025. Paul also won ‘Best Script’ for Aladdin in 2024.

Jo Gordon, Chief Executive at Royal & Derngate, said: “We’re delighted to have a great cast and company coming together for what is always a such a magical time of year. This new version of the Peter Pan story promises to make a fantastic festive outing for all ages - and it’s always a joy to welcome so many families and children into our spaces for what can often be a young person’s very first taste of theatre!”

Written by Paul Hendy and co-directed by Emily Wood, The All New Adventures of Peter Pan promises to be spectacular, top quality entertainment, with lavish sets, hilarious jokes and fun for all the family.

Emily Wood added: “We are so excited to bring The All New Adventures of Peter Pan to Northampton this year. We have all the brilliant classic pantomime elements: a beastly baddie, a heroic heroine, amazing dance routines and side-splitting comedy. But this time with the iconic, much-loved characters of Captain Hook and Peter Pan, not to mention, fairies, pirates and mermaids! The All New Adventures of Peter Pan really does have something for everyone and it promises to be unmissable family fun this Christmas.”

The All New Adventures of Peter Pan will run from Friday 5 to Wednesday 31 December 2025. For more information and to book tickets, go to www.royalandderngate.co.uk/peter-pan-25 or call Box Office on 01604 624811. A range of access enhanced performances are available, including Relaxed, BSL Interpreted, Captioned and Audio-Described performances.