Acrobatic star Vladislav Khvostik to headline 'The Ultimate Ladies Night Show' in Bedford

By Anthony Hall
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
The Ultimate Ladies Night Show is just days away, and organisers have announced that world-renowned hand balancer Vladislav Khvostik will be a featured performer.

The show, which welcomes everyone from all walks of life, including ladies, gents, couples, groups, and the LGBTQ+ community, takes place this Friday, September 19th, at the Addison Centre in Kempston.

Known to fans simply as Vlad, the performer comes from a long line of circus royalty. A second-generation star, Vladislav was born in Ukraine and began training in tumbling and gymnastics with his father, Albert, at the age of five. He quickly found his passion in the art of hand balancing, making his stage debut at just nine years old. His early promise was recognised with the "Best Upcoming Talent" award at the 2012 Newcomers show in Germany.

​Vlad's career has taken him to prestigious venues across Europe and the USA, including a standout performance at the 2012 Olympics at the iconic O2 Arena in London. More recently, he was the star of "Eden," an immersive show on the new Celebrity cruise ship, The Edge, bringing his unique circus skills to the high seas.

Vladislav Khvostik
Vladislav Khvostik

Organisers for The Ultimate Ladies Night Show expressed their excitement, stating they are "so honored to have him with us."

The show promises to be "out of this world" and begins at 7 p.m. this Friday.

​Tickets can be purchased at

www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night.

