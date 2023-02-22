Acclaimed comedy magician Pete Firm is back on tour with Triktok...and he's coming to Northampton

Corrie McGuire Management are thrilled to announce that award winning comedy magician Pete Firman will be taking his ‘Triks’ back on the road this Autumn with his brand-new show ‘TrikTok’, opening in Crawley on the 1st September 2023, coming to Northampton on 11th October 2023, and concluding on the 17th February 2024 in Rotherham. Tickets go on sale Friday 24th February and are available from www.petefirman.co.uk/live

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run and a 2022 tour, Pete is excited to return with this astonishing and never-seen-before show – audiences can expect laughter and of course, magic!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete said: “What a treat to be heading out on the road again with TrikTok. I’ve been busy working on new tricks and new jokes, so prepare gobs for smacking and ribs for tickling!”

Pete Firman, TrikTok on tour; more info petefirman.co.uk/live

Pete is a live performer who is not to be missed. Expect an evening of jaw-dropping magic and laugh-out-loud comedy. TrikTok takes his magic from the small screen to the stage and gives audiences a chance to see his critically acclaimed magical skills in the flesh. Pete has gathered an impressive online audience of 1 million followers on social media and over 175 million views, with his snappy, astounding and regularly viral videos.