Acclaimed Canadian folk band The Fugitives to play concert in Milton Keynes as part of UK tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Canadian indie-folk music band The Fugitives make a long-awaited return to the UK this summer with a concert at The Stables, Milton Keynes on Tuesday 02 July as part of a three-week tour.

Based in Vancouver, they bring brilliant musicianship, top-notch songwriting, complex vocal harmonies and a funny, uplifting vibe to their live performances. Described as ‘the missing link between Leonard Cohen and The Pogues’, they’ve received numerous nominations from the Canadian Folk Music Awards, as well as a JUNO – the Canadian version of a GRAMMY.

Since their last visit in 2017, the band have recorded a new album entitled No Help Coming, which will be on sale at their concerts. During lockdown they wrote and recorded the critically acclaimed and award-nominated Trench Songs, highlighting the experiences of young Canadian soldiers during World War I. Before that they released The Promise of Strangers in 2018, which was named Quarterly Critic’s Choice by the German Record Critics’ Award association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“No Help Coming is about the climate emergency, with the songs reminding us that we’re in it,” said Brendan McLeod, co-songwriter and spokesperson for the band. “However, it is more playful than precious, upbeat rather than dower. It’s about resolve. There’s a lot of resolve to be had in joy. And while humans have a lot of bad things going for us, we can be great at the joy part. So, let’s use it.”

The Fugitives

Commenting on the forthcoming tour, he continued: "Last time we were in the UK, we really focussed on the beer, since that is one thing they do far better over here. This time we have a few of the bands’ babies with us, so it might be a slightly different tour. Though we still aim to hit up a pub from the Great Beer Guide on as many stops as possible. Apart from reuniting our taste buds with a decent pint, it’s also great to be back promoting the latest album. We will be playing in some familiar towns and venues and others will be for the first time, so we look forward to the prospect of introducing The Fugitives’ music to new audiences."

The Fugitives have enlisted UK banjo supremo Dan Walsh, a musician in his own right as well as part of folk circuit favourites The Urban Folk Quartet, who will play on the first five dates of the tour, including the one at The Stables.