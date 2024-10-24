Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thursday 30 October 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pm ABBAMANIA Touring Planet Earth Since 1999

It has been over 40 years since ABBA last toured, even now ABBAMANIA continues to grip the nation, with little signs of this popularity slowing down.

ABBAMANIA’s fully profession stage show and presence recreates a tribute, a tribute that will transport you back in time, featuring all of ABBA's most memorable hits including, Waterloo (the Eurovision song contest winner 1974), Dancing Queen (a hit in the charts and many movie sound tracks), Take a Chance On Me, Money, Money, Money, Chiquitita, Voulez-Vons and The Winner Takes it All, to name a few.

The aim is for the audience is to experience how a LIVE concert would have felt all those years ago, bringing you the best in vocals, musicianship, and musical arrangements.

The ABBAMANIA show has been running since 1999 meaning their own 25th Anniversary Tour was achieved in 2024 and are the longest running ABBA tribute show in the World.

Having worked meticulously to bring you the most accurate and authentic LIVE ABBA Concert possible. ABBAMANIA truly capture the true essence, energy, and excitement of what it would have been like to experience this truly wonderful band LIVE in concert. ABBAMANIA has taken this concert to over 20 Countries, as far afield as Asia and the Philippines.

Pull on your Platforms and slip into your Flares, unleash your inner Dancing Queen, and prepare for an unforgettable concert for everyone including fans old and new of the fabulous timeless ABBA songbook. Mamma Mia, here we go again.

PLEASE NOTE THAT BLUE LIGHT DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY TO THIS SHOW

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday-Friday 10am-4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

£27.50 per ticket