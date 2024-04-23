A year of Kingsley Area litter pick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each week there's a group that appears at Heathers on Kingsley Park terrace and collects litter pick sticks and bags. People pick different streets so all are covered and then the purple bags are collected in. Counted and logged onto the Northants litter Wombles page.

You may have noticed we wear green. It's the Kingsley and links view residents association that got the equipment together, some of the comittee join in too. We are lucky to have it for our use and sometimes it's used by other groups too.

In the last year we have been joined by students that vlogged all their finds, some of the top Wombles and met two of the ladies from JAM - Helping Out.

Kingsley area litter pick

At 2pm it's an hour to pick and back to Heathers for a cup of tea and to talk about our finds, log any fly tip areas to the relevant authorities and have a chat.

The year has flown by with only a few weeks missed along the way.