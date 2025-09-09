A wild day out for all the family – The Falconry Gathering returns!
Following the huge success of last year’s first event, Icarus Falconry is thrilled to once again fill the skies above Holdenby House with falcons, hawks, eagles, and owls in action.
Families can look forward to:
Thrilling flying shows – watch magnificent birds of prey swoop, soar, and show off their incredible skills.
Meet the birds – get up close and learn fascinating facts from expert falconers.
Hands-on activities – perfect for children and curious minds eager to discover the world of falconry.
The setting – explore the historic grounds of Holdenby House and enjoy a whole day out surrounded by nature and heritage.
Delicious food & drink – enjoy tasty treats from food stands, or relax with homemade refreshments in The Old Stableyard Tearoom
“We’re so excited to be bringing the Falconry Gathering back after last year’s amazing response,” said the team at Icarus Falconry. “It’s a chance for families to experience something truly special – these birds never fail to amaze.”
Event Details:
Holdenby House, Northamptonshire
Saturday 13th & Sunday, 14th September
10am – 4pm
Tickets: www.holdenby.com