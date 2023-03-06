A walk on the wild side - Northampton care home residents celebrate World Wildlife Day
‘I love our garden here and I can’t wait until it is warm enough to sit outside again’
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Collingtree Park care home in Northampton took a walk on the wild side when they celebrated UN World Wildlife Day on 3rd March.
World Wildlife Day is an annual global event to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants. World Wildlife Day 2023 is celebrated under the theme ‘Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation’ to highlight the people who are making a difference and celebrate all conservation efforts from marine life and our oceans to collaborations with businesses which are helping to reverse the loss in biodiversity on our planet through sustainability and wildlife protection.
Residents had a brilliant time learning about all the different conservation efforts taking place throughout the world and throughout the UK.
Activities co-ordinator, Skye, said: “Our residents love to find out about new things, many of them are very keen and knowledgeable gardeners and animal lovers, so they jumped at the chance to find out more about some of the different conservation programmes taking place around the world, as well as supporting local wildlife by decorating nest feeders and planting wild flower seeds in the garden.”
Derek, a resident, said: "I love our garden here and I can’t wait until it is warm enough to sit outside again. I really enjoy looking after the plants and wildlife in our garden, it gives me such pleasure to watch everything grow and flourish. It was wonderful to find out about the conservation programmes to help protect plants, trees and wildlife on World Wildlife Day.”