A Virtual WI in Northamptonshire

By Sue Hamilton
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 14:40 BST
Fancy joining WI but haven't got time? Many women want to join a WI but aren't able to attend a traditional meeting due to work or caring commitments.

Northamptonshire WI intends to form a virtual WI where meetings are held online.

A virtual WI is the same as any other WI, members get the same benefits but can attend virtual meetings from anywhere. This will create a new offer for women.

We plan to hold an initial interest meeting on Saturday 24th May at 10 am.

Please join us by contacting the Federation Office via email ' [email protected]' or phone 01604646055.

You will then be sent a 'zoom' link containing the invite to the meeting.

