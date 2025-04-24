A Virtual WI in Northamptonshire
Fancy joining WI but haven't got time? Many women want to join a WI but aren't able to attend a traditional meeting due to work or caring commitments.
Northamptonshire WI intends to form a virtual WI where meetings are held online.
A virtual WI is the same as any other WI, members get the same benefits but can attend virtual meetings from anywhere. This will create a new offer for women.
We plan to hold an initial interest meeting on Saturday 24th May at 10 am.
Please join us by contacting the Federation Office via email ' [email protected]' or phone 01604646055.
You will then be sent a 'zoom' link containing the invite to the meeting.