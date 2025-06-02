Growing up in Northampton, she faced challenges in school, often labelled as "stupid" due to her struggles with traditional learning methods.

Always excelling at sports and feeling less than when it came to writing and reading in particular. It wasn't until much later that she discovered she was dyslexic, something she learned to keep to herself and never told anyone until much later in life.

Today author Lizzie Cantopher proudly announced the pre-release of her enchanting new book for children and adults alike "The Nightingale Who Lost Her Song."

This heart-warming story of courage, friendship, and the power of perseverance is set to inspire children and adults to never give up on themselves and to seek help when needed.

Lizzie Cantopher

"The Nightingale Who Lost Her Song" follows the journey of a nightingale who finds herself silenced by a merciless wind. With the help of her friends—a clever snake, a wise bear, and an honest crow—she embarks on an adventure that teaches her the strength that comes from companionship and the importance of believing in oneself.

This beautifully illustrated tale encourages readers to overcome their fears and discover that the impossible can become possible with a little help from those who truly care.

Lizzie Cantopher's journey to becoming an author is as inspiring as her story. Growing up in Northampton, she faced challenges in school, often labelled as "stupid" due to her struggles with traditional learning methods. It wasn't until later that she discovered she was dyslexic, something she learned to keep to herself.

Despite these challenges, Lizzie navigated a successful career in nursing, brought back Gold from the Commonwealth Archery Championships, pursued property development, and found love with her partner, Annie.

The Nightingale Who Lost Her Song - Lizzie Cantopher

"I hope that children who read my book see that it's okay to ask for help and that their unique challenges can lead to great stories," said Cantopher. "If my journey can inspire even one child to embrace their voice, then I consider my work a success."

"The Nightingale Who Lost Her Song" is now available in bookstores and online. This enchanting tale is perfect for children young and old, and serves as a reminder that with determination and support, anyone can reclaim their voice and shine brightly.