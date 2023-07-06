News you can trust since 1931
A Summer Festival of Music by Moulton 77 Brass Band & Cynthia Spencer Hospice Choir

A FREE evening of 'Brass & Songs' with music for all tastes.A collection for the on going excellent care given to the patients at the Hospice.
By Graham RogersContributor
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read

Come along and enjoy this light hearted and easy listening programme of Music and in doing so help us raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

The evening takes place at The Abbey Centre, 10 Overslade Close, East Hunsbury, Northampton. NN4 0RZ.

The evening commences at 7.00pm

CS ChoirCS Choir
FREE entrance

