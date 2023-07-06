A Summer Festival of Music by Moulton 77 Brass Band & Cynthia Spencer Hospice Choir
A FREE evening of 'Brass & Songs' with music for all tastes.A collection for the on going excellent care given to the patients at the Hospice.
Come along and enjoy this light hearted and easy listening programme of Music and in doing so help us raise money for such a worthwhile cause.
The evening takes place at The Abbey Centre, 10 Overslade Close, East Hunsbury, Northampton. NN4 0RZ.
The evening commences at 7.00pm
FREE entrance