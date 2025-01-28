A sensational selection of dance shows is heading to Northampton

Karen Hewer and Gorka Marquez

A number of Strictly professionals will be touring to Northampton throughout spring and summer, including Giovanni Pernice, Nikita Kuzmin, Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola.

Dance fans have plenty to look forward to at Royal & Derngate throughout spring and summer, with a succession of sizzling shows on their way, from Strictly favourites, new and old.

This series of terpsichorean delights gets underway when Strictly Come Dancing professional and 2021 champion Giovanni Pernice returns to the Derngate stage with his latest show, The Last Dance, on Friday 14 February – a perfect treat for Valentine’s Day!

Rising star of Strictly, Nikita Kuzmin comes to Northampton on Friday 28 March with his brand-new show Midnight Dancer, as part of his first ever solo UK and Ireland tour.

Nikita Kuzmin

Then on Tuesday 1 April, Strictly veteran – now everyone’s favourite judge – Anton Du Beke will be performing songs and dances from his favourite West End and Broadway shows in At The Musicals.

Following their debut tour Firedance, Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are thrilled to bring their latest show, Speakeasy, to Royal & Derngate on Friday 4 April, unlocking the door to an undercover world of elegance and iconic dance flavours.

Further ahead, on Wednesday 1 July, Diane Buswell and Vito Coppola star in a dynamic new stage show, Red Hot and Ready, delivering show-stopping performances with jaw-dropping choreography from Jason Gilkison.

Finally, Anton and Giovanni are back as the nation’s favourite double-act, on Monday 21 July, in Together Again, showcasing the duo’s incredible talents and irresistible chemistry on stage.

More information about all these shows is available on the theatre’s website, www.royalandderngate.co.uk. Tickets can be booked online or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.