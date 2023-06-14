A season of orchestral colours to feature three sensational orchestras at Royal & Derngate in Northampton

The thrilling 2023/24 Orchestral Season at Royal & Derngate will include performances from Sinfonia Viva and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, in addition to the venue’s regular orchestral partner the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, with a varied programme featuring popular classics ranging from Beethoven’s Eroica and Elgar’s Enigma Variations to the rousing Verdi Requiem. With a new Subscribe & Save offer, bookers can also benefit from great discounts when booking for two or more concerts.

This electrifying season commences in July with East Midlands based orchestra Sinfonia Viva, when the award-winning conductor Delyana Lazarova (SIemans Hallé International Conductors Competition) brings her dynamic conducting style to Northampton for the first time in one of Beethoven’s most revered works, his Symphony No.3, ‘Eroica’. Exciting young Israeli pianist Ariel Lanyi also joins the orchestra for Mozart’s joyous Piano Concerto No.20.

Having performed on the Derngate stage in the theatre’s opening season 40 years ago, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra returns in September, with their renowned Chief Conductor Domingo Hindoyan wielding the baton for Dvořák’s lyrical Cello Concerto, featuring cellist Pablo Ferrández. This must-see concert opens with the overture to Smetana’s comic opera The Bartered Bride and concludes with Brahms’ hall of fame classic, his Symphony No.4.

Delyana Lazarova conducts Sinfonia Viva in a concert featuring Beethoven's Symphony No.3, 'Eroica'

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) returns for a sparkling series of concerts featuring classical favourites. Their performance in November has as its highlight Elgar’s Enigma Variations, widely regarded as one of the greatest works of the twentieth century. Conducted by Adam Hickox and with cellist Richard Harwood, the programme also includes music from Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations.

February’s Sunday matinee concert sees the Orchestra perform that most evergreen of pieces, Dvořák’s Symphony No.9 ‘From the New World’, conducted by Shiyeon Sung, with RPO Artist-in-residence Zlatomir Fung featured as soloist for Haydn’s virtuosic Cello Concerto in C.

The season comes to dramatic end in May when the RPO joins forces with Northampton Bach Choir, for a triumphant performance of Verdi’s Requiem. This choral masterpiece, conducted by Adrian Partington, has been called the greatest opera Verdi never wrote, blazing with emotion and conceived on a gigantic scale.

Tickets for concerts are priced from £17* with Subscribe & Save discounts giving bookers 10% off if booking for two concerts, and up to 20% if booking for four concerts or more, with members enjoying an extra 5% off. Tickets can be booked over the phone on 01604 624811, in-person at the Box Office or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Pablo Ferrandez features as cello soloist for Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra's performance of Dvorak's Cello Concerto

Sinfonia Viva starts the season on Friday 7 July, followed by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra playing on Friday 29 September. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra brings three concerts in the season, one this autumn on Friday 24 November and two next year, on Sunday 25 February and Sunday 19 May.

* A charge of £4 applies for all transactions of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members or Disabled Patrons, and is per-transaction, not per-ticket.

Shiyeon Sung conducts the RPO performing Dvorak's New World Symphony