A right Royal line up of comedy at Royal & Derngate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s non-stop comedy at Royal & Derngate over the coming weeks!

This comedy rollercoaster starts with the searingly honest Reginald D Hunter, performing his latest show The Man Who Could See Through Sh*t on Tuesday 7 November. With just limited tickets remaining, comedian Seann Walsh can be seen in Back from the Bed on Wednesday 8 November. Then, taking his acclaimed podcast out on the road, Richard Herring brings his show RHLSTP (Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast) to Northampton on Thursday 9 November, when he’ll be chatting to some hilarious star guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailing from nearby Towcester, local comedian Andrew Bird is next up on the Royal stage with his show, Taken Seriously, on Saturday 11 November, while Sunday 12 November brings multi-award-nominated Suzi Ruffell’s brand new show Snappy. The following Sunday, 19 November, comedian turned Teletubbie John Simmit hosts Upfront Comedy’s Autumn special featuring Curtis Walker and Annette Fagon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Andrew Bird

On Tuesday 21 November, audiences can expect Organised Fun from Ivo Graham, while Andy Parsons is Bafflingly Optimistic with his show on Friday 24 November, and Mock the Week regular Rhys James can be seen on Saturday 25 November, performing his latest show Spilt Milk.

After recently treading the boards in West End smash hit musical My Fair Lady, Stephen K Amos is back with a brand new stand up show, Oxymoron, on Sunday 3 December, and with Christmas in sight, Bridget Christie wraps up this marathon of comedy with Who Am I? on Friday 8 December.

Comedians coming up on the Derngate stage also include Jimeoin on Friday 3 November and Dave Gorman on Thursday 23 November.