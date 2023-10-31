News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

A right Royal line up of comedy at Royal & Derngate

There’s a packed programme of comedy coming up at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate over the coming weeks, with a host of top comedians including Richard Herring, Stephen K Amos and Bridget Christie taking to the Royal stage.
By Amanda HowsonContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:04 GMT- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It’s non-stop comedy at Royal & Derngate over the coming weeks!

This comedy rollercoaster starts with the searingly honest Reginald D Hunter, performing his latest show The Man Who Could See Through Sh*t on Tuesday 7 November. With just limited tickets remaining, comedian Seann Walsh can be seen in Back from the Bed on Wednesday 8 November. Then, taking his acclaimed podcast out on the road, Richard Herring brings his show RHLSTP (Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast) to Northampton on Thursday 9 November, when he’ll be chatting to some hilarious star guests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hailing from nearby Towcester, local comedian Andrew Bird is next up on the Royal stage with his show, Taken Seriously, on Saturday 11 November, while Sunday 12 November brings multi-award-nominated Suzi Ruffell’s brand new show Snappy. The following Sunday, 19 November, comedian turned Teletubbie John Simmit hosts Upfront Comedy’s Autumn special featuring Curtis Walker and Annette Fagon.

Comedian Andrew BirdComedian Andrew Bird
Comedian Andrew Bird
Most Popular

On Tuesday 21 November, audiences can expect Organised Fun from Ivo Graham, while Andy Parsons is Bafflingly Optimistic with his show on Friday 24 November, and Mock the Week regular Rhys James can be seen on Saturday 25 November, performing his latest show Spilt Milk.

After recently treading the boards in West End smash hit musical My Fair Lady, Stephen K Amos is back with a brand new stand up show, Oxymoron, on Sunday 3 December, and with Christmas in sight, Bridget Christie wraps up this marathon of comedy with Who Am I? on Friday 8 December.

Comedians coming up on the Derngate stage also include Jimeoin on Friday 3 November and Dave Gorman on Thursday 23 November.

For more information about any of these performances, and to book, call Royal & Derngate’s Box Office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk