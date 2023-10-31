A right Royal line up of comedy at Royal & Derngate
It’s non-stop comedy at Royal & Derngate over the coming weeks!
This comedy rollercoaster starts with the searingly honest Reginald D Hunter, performing his latest show The Man Who Could See Through Sh*t on Tuesday 7 November. With just limited tickets remaining, comedian Seann Walsh can be seen in Back from the Bed on Wednesday 8 November. Then, taking his acclaimed podcast out on the road, Richard Herring brings his show RHLSTP (Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast) to Northampton on Thursday 9 November, when he’ll be chatting to some hilarious star guests.
Hailing from nearby Towcester, local comedian Andrew Bird is next up on the Royal stage with his show, Taken Seriously, on Saturday 11 November, while Sunday 12 November brings multi-award-nominated Suzi Ruffell’s brand new show Snappy. The following Sunday, 19 November, comedian turned Teletubbie John Simmit hosts Upfront Comedy’s Autumn special featuring Curtis Walker and Annette Fagon.
On Tuesday 21 November, audiences can expect Organised Fun from Ivo Graham, while Andy Parsons is Bafflingly Optimistic with his show on Friday 24 November, and Mock the Week regular Rhys James can be seen on Saturday 25 November, performing his latest show Spilt Milk.
After recently treading the boards in West End smash hit musical My Fair Lady, Stephen K Amos is back with a brand new stand up show, Oxymoron, on Sunday 3 December, and with Christmas in sight, Bridget Christie wraps up this marathon of comedy with Who Am I? on Friday 8 December.
Comedians coming up on the Derngate stage also include Jimeoin on Friday 3 November and Dave Gorman on Thursday 23 November.
For more information about any of these performances, and to book, call Royal & Derngate’s Box Office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk