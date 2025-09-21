A Night to Remember Concert with the Nene Valley Community Band
The Nene Valley Community Band with special guests from Naseby Village band, Have a Concert in St Matthew’s Church on Saturday 4th of October, at 7pm.
Doors open at 6.30pm. Conducted by the Professional musical director Matt Haddock who is super lucky to be ours and Naseby conductor.
We have a fabulous variety of music from Music of Webber and Williams, Sousa and Sousa &Shore, Simons & Morricone and a Cello soloist Steven Hunt!!
Both bands have worked so hard on Monday nights and Thursday nights making sure we are all ready!! And I have to admit We do sound F.A.B.U.L.O.U.S.
Tickets:
Adults - £10
Children - £5.00
Concessions - £7.50
Here’s the link below on how to purchase some tickets it’s sure going to be a spectacular concert!! Not to miss out on!!