A night of history, heritage and haunting at Southwick Hall

Passionate about history, the region’s heritage and – “most importantly”, in their own words – hauntings, Mich, Gillian and their Haunted Heritage team are experienced investigators of paranormal activity across the midlands and return to Southwick Hall on 16th September. Using their individual skills, faculties and equipment, they will be leading guest through sessions aimed at sensing and connecting with the paranormal.

Three areas of Southwick Hall have been identified by them as particularly rich in paranormal presence: the Crypt, the Priests' Room and the Middle Room, where pets can become inexplicably agitated. These are where Mich, Gillian and their team will be focusing on the night, unrushed, in small groups. Their experience also enables them to quickly debunk "manifestations" that would be quite common in old, creaky houses, which for us makes the investigation all the more fascinating and "real".

At Southwick, of course, the staff hardly bat an eyelid when witnessing something out of the ordinary, perhaps because their spooks are invariably friendly phantoms – if at times mischievous. ( staff, more than once, have been locked in the medieval lavatory, with no key to be seen; or "nudged" towards some unlikely discovery, such as graffiti from Southwick's Tudor residents.)

Southwick Hall

But will more spirits come out of the woodwork this time – a cast of strong characters spanning 700 years – with their stories of love, laughter and pain? Or will the medieval "Witches' Daisy" carved in the Crypt continue to ward off the darker demons?

And could they yield the defining clue telling us where the infamous Execution Warrant of Mary Queen of Scots is hidden?‍(We have a rough idea where it was walled in, back in 1587; but . . . )

Southwick Hall is a stunning historic venue, a wonderful addition to Northamptonshire rich history. Having permission to investigate the site is a unique experience indeed. Such a popular venue with ghost hunters who have a passion for history and for those starting their curiousity trail into the paranormal.

Saturday 16 September 20.00-01.00

Tickets £42