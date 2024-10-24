A music night with a difference

By Julian Crosswell
Contributor
Published 24th Oct 2024, 10:45 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 09:36 BST
Different Reasons are a music duo from Berkshire that have been going for well over 2 decades and they will be performing from 8pm onwards at the Bartholemew Arms in Blakesley, near Towcester, on Saturday 16th November (free entry).

The duo will be recounting plenty of interesting musical stories from their years of playing including meeting plenty of One Hit Wonders, visiting Nashville, chasing down celebs with demos, orchestrating entertaining pranks, disputes with local music journalists and they even run a project where they are building a small figure to represent each and every living human being on planet earth!! They are by no means your average musical entity!

For an evening of original songs, cover songs (spanning many decades) and even the odd bit of comedy to go with their recollections, get down to the Bartholomew Arms in Blakesley on Saturday 16th November.

Entrance is free, there is parking outside the front of the pub and there will also be street food provided by Loaded Plates.

There will also be some free signed cds for people who ask the duo the most questions!

