A Midsummer Night's Dream comes to Winwick Hall
This critically-acclaimed, hilarious adaptation sees Shakespeare’s fantastical characters brought vividly to life as audiences are transported to an enchanting world bursting with magic, romance, and of course, heaps of laugh-out-loud comedy! Four young lovers, a band of hapless actors, and a magical realm populated by mischievous spirits set on causing mayhem at every turn culminate in an unparalleled open-air experience of beauty and hilarity.
Multi award-nominated Immersion Theatre have developed a reputation for producing first class, fast-paced adaptations of Shakespeare’s plays. This is Shakespeare as it’s meant to be: interactive, fun, and highly accessible!
Suitable for ages eight and older
WHERE: Winwick Hall, Northamptonshire, NN6 7PD
WHEN: Sunday August 11, 2024 6pm
