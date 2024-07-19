A Midsummer Night's Dream comes to Winwick Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multi-award nominated Immersion Theatre are thrilled to be reviving their acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s funniest, most magical comedy of all: A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

This critically-acclaimed, hilarious adaptation sees Shakespeare’s fantastical characters brought vividly to life as audiences are transported to an enchanting world bursting with magic, romance, and of course, heaps of laugh-out-loud comedy! Four young lovers, a band of hapless actors, and a magical realm populated by mischievous spirits set on causing mayhem at every turn culminate in an unparalleled open-air experience of beauty and hilarity.

Multi award-nominated Immersion Theatre have developed a reputation for producing first class, fast-paced adaptations of Shakespeare’s plays. This is Shakespeare as it’s meant to be: interactive, fun, and highly accessible!

Suitable for ages eight and older

WHERE: Winwick Hall, Northamptonshire, NN6 7PD

WHEN: Sunday August 11, 2024 6pm