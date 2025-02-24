A kaleidoscope of colour puts fun into fundraising

Those looking to put some fabulous fun into fundraising should sign up for this summer’s Colour Run in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

The unforgettable kaleidoscope of colour will take place on Sunday 8th June at Overstone Park in Northampton.

The 5km fun run sees participants get covered in different coloured paint powder as they make their way around the course. Run, walk or dance, there’s no time limit or competition, just a fun event for friends, individuals, colleagues or family to help support this vital local cause.

Plus, if on the day you decide that the distance is too far, there will be a shortcut point, where colour runners can turn back and do approximately half the distance!

One participant having fun at Colour Run 2024

Registration is open now and early birds can benefit from discounted entry fees until 31st March. Adults cost £15, children £10 and family entry is £45. Under 5s go free.

Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation and Communications at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “Our Colour Run is a really fun, interactive race where you’ll leave looking totally different to when you arrived!

“A little different to your typical 5K, our course will be filled with ‘Paint Stations’ ready to give you and your clothes a colour makeover.

“The coloured powder paint is natural, non-toxic and bio-degradable meaning it is safe for the environment and for our participants, so all you have to do is have fun!”

Online entries are open now and close on 5th June 2025. Entries are also available on the day.

To find out more about the Colour Run, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/colour-run/