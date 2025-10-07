A journey of Breath and Sound at Northampton Museum

This season, Northampton Museum & Art Gallery invites you to step away from the noise of daily life and immerse yourself in a deeply healing experience — the Breath and Sound Integration Workshop.

Guided by Trauma & Breathwork Coach Ali Mitchell/Wildflower Ali and Mita from Love Your Presence, this immersive event unites the ancient practices of conscious breathwork and sound healing to promote deep relaxation, emotional balance, and a renewed sense of harmony.

Through intentional breathing and therapeutic sound frequencies, participants are supported to release tension, clear stagnant energy, and reconnect with their inner calm. The session offers a nurturing space for self-reflection and emotional healing — a moment to breathe, reset, and realign.

Following the breathwork, Mita’s soothing sound journey helps to harmonise body and mind, allowing peace to flow through every cell. Participants will leave feeling rejuvenated, centred, and equipped with gentle techniques they can integrate into everyday life.

Wildflower Ali and Mita

The Breath and Sound Integration Experience will take place from 2–4pm on 3 August, 12 October, and 14 December at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery. Tickets cost £30 per person, and booking is essential.

To reserve your space, visit northamptonmuseums.com or call 01604 526322.

Reconnect. Rebalance. Breathe.