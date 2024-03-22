A great season ahead at Royal & Derngate for summer and beyond

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Through the summer and beyond, Royal & Derngate presents a great selection of drama, music, comedy, dance and family entertainment for Northampton audiences with highlights including The School For Scandal, Sister Act, Madagascar and Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), to name but a few.

While there is still time to snap up tickets for The Time Machine and Life of Pi, and the theatre’s Made in Northampton production of seafaring adventure Moby Dick, drama highlights for the summer include the deliciously naughty and timeless comedy The School for Scandal. This masterclass in social satire and the art of gossip stars Joseph Marcell, best known for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and no stranger to Northampton’s stages. The summer season also includes a short run of the National Theatre of Scotland production, Maggie & Me, based on Damian Barr’s Sunday Times Memoir of the Year, and the hilarious Le Navet Bete production of King Arthur.

Looking ahead to drama in the autumn, tickets have just gone on sale for West End hit and Olivier-winning comedy Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s most iconic love story, and for the brand new Made in Northampton co-production Never Let Me Go, adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro’s best-selling novel, in a co-production with the Rose Theatre in Kingston. Other visiting drama includes Sean Aydon’s new thriller Frankenstein, inspired by the classic gothic novel by Mary Shelley, the critically acclaimed Bristol Old Vic production Wonder Boy, the hilarious new whodunit Cluedo 2, and musical drama Our Little Hour, based on the life of Northampton legend, Walter Tull.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

There is a bumper crop of West End musicals touring to Northampton this summer, including a brand new production of Grease, grittier and more glamorous than ever before, and the heart-warming adventures of the loveable green ogre, Shrek The Musical. The critically acclaimed Everybody’s Talking About Jamie returns, starring Ivan Turco, with Sam Bailey and Kevin Clifton, and direct from London comes the smash hit Sister Act, starring Wendi Peters (last seen in Royal & Derngate’s 2023 pantomime) as Mother Superior.

The autumn sees the venue welcoming Pretty Woman The Musical, with a cast including another recent panto star Ore Oduba, and the hell-raising new musical Bonnie and Clyde. Looking even further ahead, 2025 brings Dear Evan Hansen on its first ever UK tour and Only Fools and Horses The Musical, based on the legendary television show.

For family audiences this summer, Madagascar The Musical brings to life the animals of Central Park Zoo as they escape and find themselves on a journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s (CBBC’s Karim Zeroual) Madagascar. Other children’s favourites will be brought to the stage in Bluey’s Big Play and Peppa Pig Fun Day Out, with Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book to look forward to in the autumn.

The theatre has just announced a brand new adaptation of The Jolly Christmas Postman, produced for the Royal stage as part of its Made in Northampton season. Based on the beloved book by Janet and Allan Ahlberg, this favourite festive classic will be brought to life with live music, original songs and a sprinkling of theatre magic. In Derngate auditorium, Royal & Derngate’s spectacular family pantomime for 2024 will be Cinderella, with a star-studded cast to be announced soon.

Birmingham Royal Ballet - BRB2 company

Dance lovers can look forward to another visit from Birmingham Royal Ballet’s BRB2 company, featuring some of the very best young dancers from around the world performing classical highlights, while Strictly fans can get their fix with visits from Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice.

Royal & Derngate’s orchestral season comes to a dramatic conclusion, with Verdi’s Requiem, performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra along with Northampton Bach Choir and Daventry Choral Society. Other musical highlights include the legendary Manchester band Happy Mondays, along with performances from the acclaimed Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the latest in the NC Jazz series.

A jam-packed comedy line-up includes gigs in Derngate auditorium by Lucy Beaumont, Tommy Tiernan, James Acaster, Ed Gamble, and Milton Jones, with the Mixed Bill Comedy Megashow line up confirmed as Josie Long, Boothby Graffoe, Omid Djalili and Marcus Brigstocke. Performances on the Royal stage include Emmanuel Sonubi, Rosie Holt, Fiona Allen, Punt and Dennis, Aurie Styla and Ray Bradshaw, to name but a few, while Six Chick Flicks offers hilarious comedy parodies of six film favourites.

Other events this summer include glitz and glamour with An Evening of Burlesque and two nights of Cirque The Greatest Show where musical theatre meets jaw-dropping circus spectacular. Science and magic collide in Kevin Quantum’s dynamic show Momentum, Danny Robins returns with his sell-out hit show Uncanny, and there are appearances by Ruby Wax and pottery wizard Keith Brymer Jones.

The 2023 cast of the West End production of Grease. Photo by Johan Persson

Nurturing home-grown talent, Royal & Derngate’s Actors Company stage a brand new whodunit Another Bloody Murder, written and directed by Scott Bradley, while Royal & Derngate Community Choir celebrate all things ‘80s when they perform Retro Reminiscence, at the Picturedrome. Looking ahead to the autumn, this year’s GenFest has just been launched with a call out for local artists to apply to take part in this annual showcase of new work in development.

For more information about any of these events, call Box Office on 01604 624811, or visit the theatre’s website, www.royalandderngate.co.uk. Information about creative activities and projects, including youth theatre classes, can be found in the Get Involved section of the website.