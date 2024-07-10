A great season ahead at Royal & Derngate for autumn and beyond

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Royal & Derngate’s new autumn brochure starts arriving with theatre lovers, there is a great season to look forward to, for autumn and beyond, including Pretty Woman, Never Let Me Go, Our Little Hour and The Jolly Christmas Postman.

Through the autumn to Christmas, Royal & Derngate brings a diverse programme of drama, musicals, comedy, music, dance and family entertainment to Northampton.

The theatre’s season kicks off with the smash-hit production of Pretty Woman The Musical, featuring a blazing rock score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and all the iconic moments from the movie. The cast for this ultimate rom-com includes last year’s panto star and former Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba. Other musicals to look forward to include the Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-winning show Dear Evan Hansen in January, and West End musical comedy Only Fools and Horses next June, all coming to Northampton for the very first time. In addition to these touring productions, local community group Northampton Musical Theatre Company will be performing Footloose in October.

Drama highlights for the autumn include Royal & Derngate’s co-productions Never Let Me Go, adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro’s best-selling novel, and My Mother’s Funeral: The Show, in partnership with new writing giant Paines Plough, both presented as part of the theatre’s Made in Northampton season.

Touring drama includes West End hit and Olivier-winning comedy Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s most iconic love story, and Sean Aydon’s new thriller Frankenstein, inspired by the classic gothic novel by Mary Shelley. The season also includes the critically acclaimed Bristol Old Vic production Wonder Boy, and musical drama Our Little Hour, based on the life of Northampton legend, Walter Tull. For a pre-Christmas treat, audiences can enjoy the hilarious new whodunit Cluedo 2, featuring Coronation Street star and Strictly champion Ellie Leach.

The Made in Northampton season continues in December with a brand-new stage adaptation of Janet and Allan Ahlberg’s beloved children’s book, The Jolly Christmas Postman. Directed by Royal & Derngate’s Artistic Director Jesse Jones, this festive classic will be brought to life on the Royal stage with live music, original songs and a sprinkling of theatre magic. In Derngate auditorium, Royal & Derngate’s spectacular family pantomime for 2024 will be Cinderella, starring Strictly professional and champion Joanne Clifton and CBeebies’ favourite Andy Day.

Other family entertainment this autumn includes stage adaptations of Rod Campbell’s classic book Dear Zoo and Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s best-seller Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book, with another Donaldson and Scheffler favourite, The Smartest Giant in Town, to follow in the spring.

An eclectic season of music includes performances from musical maestro Jools Holland with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, classic British rock band 10cc, choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone with Sing-Along-A-Gareth: My Life Through Song, and Gareth Gates celebrating the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. NC Jazz bring two more concerts, featuring prize-winning pianist John Law and the Amy Roberts & Richard Exall Quintet, while Royal & Derngate’s classical partner, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, return to start a new orchestral season with a spectacular Film Music Gala. Red Sky at Sunrise celebrates the work of writer Laurie Lee, in a captivating weave of his words spoken by acclaimed actor Anton Lesser with music from Orchestra of the Swan, and The Snowman Live! features a screening of Raymond Briggs’ animated film with the iconic score played live by The GUS Band.

The music programme also includes the best of tribute performances including shows such as The Wonder of Stevie, The Rocket Man, Black is the Color of My Voice, RUSH Theatre Company’s A Brother with Soul, ABBA Thank You for the Music, Radio GaGa and Give Me the Night, to name but a few.

A jam-packed comedy line up in Derngate auditorium includes Milton Jones, Ben Elton, Rachel Parris, Fern Brady, Urzila Carlson and Jimmy Tarbuck. Performances on the Royal stage include Shaparak Khorsandi, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Myra Dubois, Kane Brown, Sarah Keyworth, Maisie Adam and Rob Newman. The theatre also now hosts stand up gigs in Northampton Filmhouse including its regular Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club.

Other events this autumn include Adam Kay’s new show Undoctored with unique tales of life on and off the wards, Dom Joly’s exploration of the world of conspiracy theories, John Nichol’s poignant journey to uncover the emotional tale of The Unknown Warrior, Dr Louise Newson’s Hormones and the Menopause and the return of astronomer Adrian West with The Night Sky Show.

Dance lovers can look forward to Legends of the Dance Floor, featuring Strictly favourites Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite in a spectacular new show, along with the return of Varna International Ballet next spring.

Part of the theatre’s Generate programme, Royal & Derngate’s artist development festival GenFest returns in October for a week of scratch performances, works in progress, brand new shows, industry workshops and networking events, supporting the work and careers of independent artists.

For more information about any of these events, call Box Office on 01604 624811, or visit the theatre’s website, www.royalandderngate.co.uk. Information about creative activities and projects, including youth theatre classes, can be found in the Get Involved section of the website.