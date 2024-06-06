A great night of fashion: Charitable show to promote sustainability
A charity fashion show is being held in Northampton and people with learning disabilities, autism or a complex mental health condition will showcase their designs on the catwalk.
Sustainable fashion and one-off designed pieces will top the bill at the show, which is being held in one of the town’s most historic buildings, the Main Building on the site of St Andrew’s Healthcare.
A ‘Great Night of Fashion’ is being held in partnership with the complex mental health charity, the fundraising group JAM and clothes company SOS on Wednesday, June, 19, 2024 from 6pm onwards.
tickets cost £15 and include a glass of fizz and canapes. Book your ticket here.