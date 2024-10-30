A great line up of comedy at Royal & Derngate this November

Kiri Pritchard-McLean

There’s a great programme of comedy coming up at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate throughout November, with something to suit all tastes, ranging from high profile comedians to intimate comedy club nights.

Performers include Dom Joly, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Ed Byrne and Rachel Parris, to name but a few.

An undeniable tour de force of the comedy world, South African-New Zealander Urzila Carlson sets the ball rolling when she takes to the Derngate stage on Sunday 3 November with her latest tour Just Jokes. Tickets for Ben Elton’s show Authentic Stupidity on Wednesday 6 November have all but sold out and there are just a handful of seats left for Frank Skinner’s performance when he comes to Derngate auditorium on Thursday 7 November.

Playing in the delightful Royal auditorium, Dom Joly brings his rather unique Conspiracy Tour to Northampton on Sunday 3 November, accompanied by the conspiracy theorist Dr Julian Northcote. Kiri Pritchard-McLean takes to the Royal stage on Friday 8 November with her show Peacock. Having recently become a foster parent, she lifts the lid on social workers, first aid training and what not to do when a vicar searches for you on YouTube.

Urzila Carlson

Then Tuesday 19 November, BAFTA-nominated comedian Rachel Parris brings her signature blend of stand up and songs on her latest tour. Rob Newman takes on the baton with his epic stand up show, Where the Wild Things Are, on Wednesday 27 November. There are also still just a few tickets left for performances by Ed Byrne on Saturday 9 November and Gary Delaney on Tuesday 26 November.

For those enjoying a more intimate setting, the next instalment of the theatre’s Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club nights takes place in Lola’s Bar, on Guildhall Road, on Sunday 17 November.

For more information and to book, visit the theatre’s website, www.royalanderngate.co.uk or call Box Office on 01604 624811.