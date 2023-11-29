A Christmas Curtain Call comes to county church

Brixworth Church will be hosting The Northampton Musical Theatre Company Singers on Saturday 2nd December at 7.30pm. The Singers will perform some Stage favourites and festive hits. You will be thoroughly entertained with the toe-tapping tunes and musical merriment. So please join them for an evening of pure delight and welcome the season in this beautiful setting. Tickets are £10 and available by calling 07849832899 or contacting the nmtc_singers FB and Instagram pages . Don't miss out on A Christmas Curtain Call, secure your tickets today and enjoy an evening of stunning songs.