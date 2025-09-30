A Christmas Carol: The Drone Light Show returns to Northampton, bringing the festive classic to life in the winter sky
Taking place in the grounds of Franklin's Gardens, the spectacle brings Charles Dickens’ timeless Christmas classic to life with hundreds of drones, perfectly synchronised to an exclusive narration from actor and comedian Matt Lucas.
Tickets go on general sale on 8 October, but audiences can join the waitlist via the Fever app and the official website to be the first to hear when they’re available.
Audiences can expect to be taken on a journey with Ebenezer Scrooge and other beloved characters from A Christmas Carol in a dazzling fusion of cutting-edge technology, artistry, and sound. This immersive epic-scale event features 600 drones performing in perfect synchrony, guided by Matt Lucas’ unmistakable voice. The ultimate festive experience, the show is set to spark the imagination and stir the soul of all ages.
Before the drones take flight, the fun begins with a family-friendly pre-show. Visitors are welcome to arrive early to enjoy a food village, live music, and children’s activities, including fairground attractions.
A Christmas Carol: The Drone Light Show, is presented by Celestial—a world-leading drone art company, in partnership with Yuup, the marketplace for local experiences. Together, they launched the UK’s first paid-for ticketed drone light shows in 2023. Since then, they have continued to captivate audiences with mesmerising productions such as Evolution and The Wizard of Oz, bringing breathtaking displays to cities across the country. To date, their shows have been enjoyed by more than 130,000 people.
Practical information:
- Location: Franklins' Gardens
- Dates & Times: 27 December
- Price: Starting from £14 (Adult) and £10 (Child) for Early Bird.
- Duration: 40 minutes
- Tickets: Waitlist available to sign up at https://feverup.com/m/437445