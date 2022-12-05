A Christmas Carol Magic Lantern show touring Northampton this month

Award-winning Northamptonshire theatre company White Cobra are off on a mini tour of the region, including two nights at Delapre Abbey, with a very special adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Spend a warm festive evening with Charles Dickens and his friends as they delight you with a reading of his celebrated classic Christmas ghost story, accompanied by the wonders of a Magic Lantern show to illustrate the timeless tale.

A slide from the Magic Lantern

John Myhill directs and stars as Charles Dickens, alongside Ian Spiby as Scrooge, and an ensemble comprising James Burgess, James Lickman, April Pardoe, Lynne O’Sullivan, Barry Dougall, Mo Shapiro, Rebecca Cockcroft and Vicky Kelly.

Wed 7 Dec - Moulton Community CentreFri 9 & Sat 10 Dec - Delapre AbbeyFri 16 Dec - The Sun Inn, KislingburySat 17 Dec - Hoby Village Hall

