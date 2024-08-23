A Christmas Carol at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thursday 21 November 2024 - 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmLive on stage and in person, television favourites COLIN BAKER (Doctor Who, The Brothers) and PETER PURVES (Blue Peter, The Office) lead the cast in a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic - which also features a rare, specially recorded appearance by TOM BAKER (Doctor Who, Monarch Of The Glen) as Jacob Marley!

“He was a tight-fisted hand at the grindstone, Scrooge – a squeezing, grasping, covetous, old sinner!”

On Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is warned by the ghost of his late partner, Jacob Marley, that he will be visited by three Spirits - Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet To Come. Together they whisk Scrooge to the past and his happy boyhood Christmastimes, to the present to meet Tiny Tim at Bob Cratchit's Christmas feast, and finally to the future and Scrooge’s own miserable grave - all attempting to show him the error of his ways. But will Scrooge wake on Christmas morning a changed man?

Presented by the Crime And Comedy Theatre Company as a radio-play-live-on-stage, our setting is a radio studio, our actors ready as if for a radio broadcast, and our sound effects created live, all combining to transport the audience to Victorian London, for this 180th anniversary production of Dickens’ timeless tale of charity, forgiveness and redemption at Christmas.

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am- 2pm

Tickets: £25 per person