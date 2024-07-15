A Christmas Carol at The Old Savoy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
“He was a tight-fisted hand at the grindstone, Scrooge – a squeezing, grasping, covetous, old sinner!”
On Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is warned by the ghost of his late partner, Jacob Marley, that he will be visited by three Spirits - Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet To Come. Together they whisk Scrooge to the past and his happy boyhood Christmastimes, to the present to meet Tiny Tim at Bob Cratchit's Christmas feast, and finally to the future and Scrooge’s own miserable grave - all attempting to show him the error of his ways. But will Scrooge wake on Christmas morning a changed man?
Presented by the Crime And Comedy Theatre Company as a radio-play-live-on-stage, our setting is a radio studio, our actors ready as if for a radio broadcast, and our sound effects created live, all combining to transport the audience to Victorian London, for this 180th anniversary production of Dickens’ timeless tale of charity, forgiveness and redemption at Christmas.
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm Tickets £25 per person
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.