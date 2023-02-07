If you're a fan of the morbid and macabre then you'll be delighted to know an increasingly popular serial killer talk will be returning to Northampton. Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on BBC) will focus on the world's most notorious serial killers and twisted psychopaths.

‘Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer’ will be taking place at The Deco Theatre on Thursday, 2nd March 2023; this 2-hour talk will include ‘4 Types of Serial Killers’, ‘7 Cycles of Serial Killers’, and ‘Hybristophilia – why some choose to fall in love with serial killers’ alongside true crime stories featuring Fred and Rose West, Peter “Yorkshire Ripper” Sutcliffe, Dr. Harold Shipman, Jeffrey Dahmer and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be live psychological games to play as the audience finds out if they have the mind of a serial killer.

Speaker: Cheish Merryweather

Cheish said, "True crime really is having its moment lately following the release of several serial killer specials on Netflix that gripped the public. I will be bringing together criminology and forensic psychology alongside real-life chilling stories all about some of the world's most notorious cold-blooded killers."

Adding, "Most serial killers and psychopaths are described as having highly manipulative personalities which means their crimes can go undetected for years. These talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

------------------------------------------------------

Listings1 PERFORMANCE ONLY: Thursday, 2nd March 2023Running time: 120 minutes (+15 minute interval)

Age recommendation: 16+

The Deco Theatre – The Old Savoy, Abington Square, Northampton, NN1 4AE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad