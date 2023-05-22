News you can trust since 1931
A 'Canny Funny' start to the bank holiday weekend at popular Northampton pub

Local improv comedy group ,Canny Funny, will be getting bank holiday off to a joyful start with their free comedy show on Friday 26th May at The Pomfret Arms.

By Jen KennyContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read

The shows are a fast paced mixture of scenes, sketches and songs, which are all entirely made up on the spot from the audience suggestions. The format is similar to the popular tv show 'Whose Line is it Anyway'. Canny Funny have been performing monthly shows at The Pomfret Arms since March 2022.

The group have recently been invited to perform at other venues in the Midlands including Nottingham and Birmingham, as well as the Leicester Comedy Festival. They are delighted to be hosting a guest group 'Breakfast of Champions' from Birmingham this month.The show is completely free to attend although there is a bucket collection for donations to the performers.The doors open at 7:30pm for an 8pm start at The Pomfret Arms, 10 Cotton End, Northampton NN4 8BS

More information about the group can be found here

Canny Funny at The Playhouse Theatre January 2023
https://www.facebook.com/CannyFunnyImprov/

Canny Funny at The Playhouse Theatre January 2023
