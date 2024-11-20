A 'Canny Funny' night in Earls Barton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton comedy group Canny Funny will be returning to All Saints' Church Hall in Earls Barton this Saturday after a successful show there in September. The group perform improvised comedy of the style seen on TV programmes such as Whose Line is it Anyway.

The audience are invited to shout out suggestions and the performers have to incorporate them into their scenes, songs and sketches.

"We don't pick on the audience, they pick on us!" a spokesperson for the group said. "We can guarantee you this: our shows are always unique; no two are the same.

"There are no scripts, so even we, the performers, have no idea exactly what’s going to happen."

Canny Funny at Northampton Playhouse September 2023

Thr group are delighted to be donating all the money from the show to the church hall fund , having previously raised money for local charities such as The Lowdown and Animals in Need.

Doors open at 6:30pm , with a bar provided by local drama group Under The Tower and the show begins at 7pm .

Tickets are available in advance online from

and can also be purchased on the door