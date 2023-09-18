A Canny Funny night at the Playhouse
The group , which last performed to a full house there in January, will be bring their shortform improv show , which readers will recognise from shows such as ,Whose Line is it Anyway?
The audience can shout out suggestions and the performers have to incorporate them into their scenes , songs and sketches. " We don't pick on the audience, they pick on us !" a spokesperson for the group said.
"For those who’ve seen us before, we’ll you know a little bit about what to expect and those who’ve never seen us before, well, we can guarantee you this: our shows are always unique; no two are the same. There are no scripts, so even we, the performers, have no idea exactly what’s going to happen."
With the recent closure of the Royal and Derngate , the group hopes that audiences will take a chance on a local group.
Canny Funny are now well established on the Midlands improv scene and have performed at the Nottingham and Leicester comedy festivals. They also recently performed a special show at 78 Derngate for members to celebrate the new extension to the building, which brought their brand of humour to a whole new audience.
The show is at 7:30pm( doors 7pm) on Saturday 23rd September .
Tickets £10 (with limited available on door )
prebook www.ticketsource.co.uk/cannyfunnyimprov