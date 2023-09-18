A Canny Funny night at the Playhouse

Watch more videos on Shots!

The group , which last performed to a full house there in January, will be bring their shortform improv show , which readers will recognise from shows such as ,Whose Line is it Anyway?

The audience can shout out suggestions and the performers have to incorporate them into their scenes , songs and sketches. " We don't pick on the audience, they pick on us !" a spokesperson for the group said.

"For those who’ve seen us before, we’ll you know a little bit about what to expect and those who’ve never seen us before, well, we can guarantee you this: our shows are always unique; no two are the same. There are no scripts, so even we, the performers, have no idea exactly what’s going to happen."

Canny Funny at the Playhouse Theatre January 2023

With the recent closure of the Royal and Derngate , the group hopes that audiences will take a chance on a local group.

Canny Funny are now well established on the Midlands improv scene and have performed at the Nottingham and Leicester comedy festivals. They also recently performed a special show at 78 Derngate for members to celebrate the new extension to the building, which brought their brand of humour to a whole new audience.

The show is at 7:30pm( doors 7pm) on Saturday 23rd September .

Tickets £10 (with limited available on door )