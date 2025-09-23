A 'Canny Funny' charity night to raise laughter and funds

Local comedy group Canny Funny will be taking to the stage next month to bring the laughs in aid of The Charity Players.

Canny Funny features some of the funniest improvisers in the Midlands and they will create scenes, stories, songs, and sketches all from your suggestions.

In the style of shows like " Whose Line Is It Anyway" and " The Comedy Store Players ", you get to decide the scenes you will see and then sit back and be entertained as our improvisers create something from nothing before your eyes.

Canny ​Funny have appeared at Leicester Comedy Festival , Nottingham ​ Comedy Festival , 78 Derngate and regular shows at The Pomfret Arms.

This special show is in aid of The Charity Players to help them update equipment and keep putting on pantos , shows and concerts to raise money for local charities.

The show is on Saturday 11th October.

Doors 7pm . Show starts 7:30pm

Tickets are only £5

Canny Funny on stage

There will be an interval with hot drinks available.

Tickets available from

https://thecharityplayers.co.uk/