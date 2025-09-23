A 'Canny Funny' charity night to raise laughter and funds

By Jen Kenny
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 16:28 BST
Local comedy group Canny Funny will be taking to the stage next month to bring the laughs in aid of The Charity Players.

Canny Funny features some of the funniest improvisers in the Midlands and they will create scenes, stories, songs, and sketches all from your suggestions.

Most Popular

In the style of shows like " Whose Line Is It Anyway" and " The Comedy Store Players ", you get to decide the scenes you will see and then sit back and be entertained as our improvisers create something from nothing before your eyes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Canny ​Funny have appeared at Leicester Comedy Festival , Nottingham ​ Comedy Festival , 78 Derngate and regular shows at The Pomfret Arms.

Canny Funny on stageplaceholder image
Canny Funny on stage

This special show is in aid of The Charity Players to help them update equipment and keep putting on pantos , shows and concerts to raise money for local charities.

The show is on Saturday 11th October.

Doors 7pm . Show starts 7:30pm

Tickets are only £5

Canny Funny on stageplaceholder image
Canny Funny on stage

There will be an interval with hot drinks available.

Tickets available from

https://thecharityplayers.co.uk/

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice