A bumper crop of comedy coming up at Royal & Derngate in January and February

Comedian Ania Magliano

There’s a packed schedule of comedy performances at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate over the coming months. Though Derngate gigs by Jack Dee and Jimmy Carr are all but sold out, there is still plenty to choose from on the Royal stage, including Ana Magliano, Eshaan Akbar and David O’Doherty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theatre’s regular Comedy Club night, Screaming Blue Murder, continues to showcase many of the industry’s rising stars, with slots on Saturday 25 January featuring Andrew O’Neill, Joey Page and Maureen Younger, and on Thursday 27 February with Phil Nichol, Dee Allum and Roger Monkhouse.

After three critically acclaimed sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (and an Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Show nomination in 2023), Ania Magliano brings her latest show Forgive Me, Father to Royal & Derngate on Thursday 30 January. Then Geordie comic Carl Hutchinson takes to the Royal stage on Saturday 1 February with his new show Today Years Old, rich in observations and packed with physical comedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday 20 February the dishevelled prince of the €10 eBay keyboards, David O’Doherty, offers a new pageant of laughter and song in Tiny Piano Man, while on Friday 21 February Eshaan Akbar returns, with his Live 2025 tour, having supported some of the biggest acts in the UK including Mickey Flanagan and Jason Manford. Finally, on Sunday 23 February the independent spirited Tom Stade returns to the Royal stage with his latest show Risky Business.

More information about these comedy performances can be found on the theatre’s website www.royalandderngate.co.uk . Tickets can be booked online or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.