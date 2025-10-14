A 'bear necessity' for Children in Need
“We have some exciting news, bear with us.
We have a bear with us!!”
To launch their Ice Rink and Winter Wonderland for 2025 WLGV have decided to offer a great skate for just £5 (ppp - per Pudsey participant) with ALL proceeds donated to Children in Need!! Enjoy the real ice, ice rink, with your family, for this amazing price to raise money for this amazing charity. There are exclusive skates available on Children in Need day (the Friday) AND on the Saturday too.
There will be an extra special star guest. Can you guess who it will be? Clues...
He is very handsome.
He has big paws.
...and he is yellow...
It’s Pudsey Bear! Straight from BBC Children in Need HQ, Pudsey is very busy, on his special weekend, and Whilton Locks are so thrilled to welcome him to their award winning Garden Centre.
A Fiver?
That’s right, it’s the same price for all tickets. Whilton Locks would love you to join in the Pudsey Party. You could wear your Pudsey ears, Pudsey jumpers, anything yellow - or just join in the fun.
Pudsey will be available for meets and greets, photo ops and to hear about your own fundraising. Oh, and if you can bring any loose change - pennies for Pudsey’s bucket, he’d love that too.
Find out more about Pudsey Ice Skating at Whilton Locks, HERE: https://www.whiltonlocksgardenvillage.com/product/pudsey-party-ice-skating/
Pre-booking is a must, for this very popular event, to skate, so you’d better get your skates on!
Pudsey will be at Whilton Locks both days.
As ever, the site has excellent access over flat ground and both parking and entry is free - just remember some pennies for Pudsey’s bucket.
See you soon
Whilton Locks Garden Village & Pudsey