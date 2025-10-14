A 'bear necessity' for Children in Need

By Nick Price
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:55 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 16:00 BST
Whilton Locks Garden Village (WLGV) will be welcoming Pudsey for a very special party on the 14th and 15th November - and you are invited!

“We have some exciting news, bear with us.

Most Popular

We have a bear with us!!”

To launch their Ice Rink and Winter Wonderland for 2025 WLGV have decided to offer a great skate for just £5 (ppp - per Pudsey participant) with ALL proceeds donated to Children in Need!! Enjoy the real ice, ice rink, with your family, for this amazing price to raise money for this amazing charity. There are exclusive skates available on Children in Need day (the Friday) AND on the Saturday too.

Pudsey will be bear... sorry... there!placeholder image
Pudsey will be bear... sorry... there!

There will be an extra special star guest. Can you guess who it will be? Clues...

He is very handsome.

He has big paws.

...and he is yellow...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pudsey Partyplaceholder image
Pudsey Party

It’s Pudsey Bear! Straight from BBC Children in Need HQ, Pudsey is very busy, on his special weekend, and Whilton Locks are so thrilled to welcome him to their award winning Garden Centre.

A Fiver?

That’s right, it’s the same price for all tickets. Whilton Locks would love you to join in the Pudsey Party. You could wear your Pudsey ears, Pudsey jumpers, anything yellow - or just join in the fun.

Pudsey will be available for meets and greets, photo ops and to hear about your own fundraising. Oh, and if you can bring any loose change - pennies for Pudsey’s bucket, he’d love that too.

Raising Money and Having Funplaceholder image
Raising Money and Having Fun

Find out more about Pudsey Ice Skating at Whilton Locks, HERE: https://www.whiltonlocksgardenvillage.com/product/pudsey-party-ice-skating/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pre-booking is a must, for this very popular event, to skate, so you’d better get your skates on!

Pudsey will be at Whilton Locks both days.

As ever, the site has excellent access over flat ground and both parking and entry is free - just remember some pennies for Pudsey’s bucket.

See you soon

Whilton Locks Garden Village & Pudsey

Related topics:PudseyGarden centre
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice