A 'bear necessity' for Children in Need

Whilton Locks Garden Village (WLGV) will be welcoming Pudsey for a very special party on the 14th and 15th November - and you are invited!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have some exciting news, bear with us.

We have a bear with us!!”

To launch their Ice Rink and Winter Wonderland for 2025 WLGV have decided to offer a great skate for just £5 (ppp - per Pudsey participant) with ALL proceeds donated to Children in Need!! Enjoy the real ice, ice rink, with your family, for this amazing price to raise money for this amazing charity. There are exclusive skates available on Children in Need day (the Friday) AND on the Saturday too.

Pudsey will be bear... sorry... there!

There will be an extra special star guest. Can you guess who it will be? Clues...

He is very handsome.

He has big paws.

...and he is yellow...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pudsey Party

It’s Pudsey Bear! Straight from BBC Children in Need HQ, Pudsey is very busy, on his special weekend, and Whilton Locks are so thrilled to welcome him to their award winning Garden Centre.

A Fiver?

That’s right, it’s the same price for all tickets. Whilton Locks would love you to join in the Pudsey Party. You could wear your Pudsey ears, Pudsey jumpers, anything yellow - or just join in the fun.

Pudsey will be available for meets and greets, photo ops and to hear about your own fundraising. Oh, and if you can bring any loose change - pennies for Pudsey’s bucket, he’d love that too.

Raising Money and Having Fun

Find out more about Pudsey Ice Skating at Whilton Locks, HERE: https://www.whiltonlocksgardenvillage.com/product/pudsey-party-ice-skating/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-booking is a must, for this very popular event, to skate, so you’d better get your skates on!

Pudsey will be at Whilton Locks both days.

As ever, the site has excellent access over flat ground and both parking and entry is free - just remember some pennies for Pudsey’s bucket.

See you soon

Whilton Locks Garden Village & Pudsey